Tuesday, 26 September 2023

A delegation from the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) paid a visit to the DISY* party in south Cyprus on Monday morning, Yeniduzen reported.

The delegation included party Chairman Tufan Erhürman, General Secretary Asım Akansoy and Central Executive Committee Member Foreign Relations Secretary Fikri Toros. The CTP delegation met with DISY Chairwoman Annita Demetriou and her delegation and exchanged views.

During the meeting, the commitment to a federal solution based on bi-zonal, bi-communal and political equality was emphasised. It was also reiterated that they agreed on the resumption of negotiations, which are currently on hold, by adhering to the relevant UN resolutions and parameters.

It was agreed that dialogue and cooperation between the CTP and DISY will continue in line with the goal of a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem and increasing trust between communities.

*DISY – the Democratic Rally is a Christian-democratic and liberal-conservative political party in Cyprus led by Annita Demetriou. The party was founded on 4 July 1976 by veteran politician Glafcos Clerides.

Yeniduzen