Thursday, 7 July 2022

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) gathered in front of the Prime Ministry at 9am this morning to demand answers regarding the fuel tenders, Kibris Postasi reported.

A statement issued by the CTP read: “Since no response has been received from the illegitimate government, we are meeting at the Prime Ministry today at 09:00 to get our answers and put an end to the chaos. It is our call to all patriots, don’t forget, we are missing one person without you”.

The leader of the CTP, Tufan Erhürman, referring to Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, said, “The question we asked you is clear! What are the fuel and transportation prices in the contracts regarding the fuel you have obtained completely illegally and without a tender?”

Yesterday, Yeniduzen reported that the prime minister had accused the CTP of deliberately causing unrest. He said the following:

“We are working hard to quickly solve the electricity problem in our country due to fuel and malfunctions caused by the fuel supplier company and not to make our people victims.

“Two 50-megawatt generators sent from Turkey were put into operation in a short period of 48 hours, transformer failures were fixed, and the necessary fuel was supplied.

“As the government, we work day and night for the peace and welfare of our citizens. While our government is trying to make our people spend the holiday in prosperity, the main opposition party has made an effort to criticise this effort with a populist approach.

“ I have no doubt that the Chairman of the main opposition party and the deputies know that he or she must request the information and documents requested in a statement before the Prime Ministry, on behalf of himself or his party, in writing, from our state institutions in accordance with the relevant articles of the Good Administration Law.

“There is no need for the main opposition party to try to unsettle and provoke our people before the Eid for populism in this way.

“As the state, we stand behind the decisions we have taken for the peace and welfare of our country, and we do what is necessary so that our people will not be without electricity for another day. We also initiated the international tender for fuel purchase.

“I think that the leader of the main opposition, who says that the main opposition party has applied to the court, should know better than anyone else that no comment should be made on the issues that have been brought to the court….”

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen