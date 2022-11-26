Saturday, 26 November 2022

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Women’s Organisation held a protest in front of the Presidency on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Friday, Yeniduzen reported.

They chanted the slogan “We are not afraid, we do not keep silent, we do not obey“.

In the statement read by CTP Deputy Doğuş Derya during the protest, it was noted that the front of the Presidency was chosen “to give a voice against the impoverishment that deepened with the economic crisis, interventions in democracy and male violence that women are forced to experience“.

The statement said, “We are here to announce to Ersin Tatar, who holds the office of President today, that three women are exposed to violence in our country daily“

The statement said that that 6 out of 10 women were subjected to psychological violence and 4 out of 10 women were subjected to physical violence in the northern part of Cyprus, while 25 percent of the adult female population were victims of sexual violence. The statement criticised the President’s failure to oppose the campus.

It was also noted that although the law for the Gender Equality Department has been enacted, it has not been put into operation, and that the Violence Prevention Solidarity Centres and Hotlines are not yet in service. “The cost of making all these arrangements is less than your (President’s) one-year trip to Turkey“, the statement said.

There was criticism about “the President’s visits abroad without a solution to some social problems and the approval of the construction of the Presidency and the Assembly of the Republic“.

The Economy

The statement went on to say it was stated that there was an economic crisis, the minimum wage was below the poverty line, and the people were impoverished due to instant economic policies.

The statement also criticised the lack of free kindergartens for low-income people and institutions providing care for the elderly.

In conclusion, the statement said that “it [the government] is trying to create a people who cannot claim their rights by attacking organised structures”, it was also said that an attempt was made to interfere with the population structure and political will.

Yeniduzen