Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.
The leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman, has lashed out on social media at the increase in energy prices, Kibris Postasi reported.
He posted the following: “You do nothing you should do first, and you do everything you shouldn’t do. Sink KIB-TEK. Then, with the claim of “I will save what I screwed up., bring in a whopping price hike that will explode inflation, destroy the purchasing power of the citizens, and stop production.
“You’ve been trying for three years, you’ve come a long way, but you still haven’t sunk this country.
“You are continuing your efforts to sink this country ‘consistently’. The anger you will encounter will be far beyond your calculations!“