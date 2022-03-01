Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.

The leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman, has lashed out on social media at the increase in energy prices, Kibris Postasi reported.

He posted the following: “You do nothing you should do first, and you do everything you shouldn’t do. Sink KIB-TEK. Then, with the claim of “I will save what I screwed up., bring in a whopping price hike that will explode inflation, destroy the purchasing power of the citizens, and stop production.

“You’ve been trying for three years, you’ve come a long way, but you still haven’t sunk this country.

“You are continuing your efforts to sink this country ‘consistently’. The anger you will encounter will be far beyond your calculations!“

Kibris Postasi