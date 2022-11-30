Wednesday, 30 November 2022

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) delegation held a reception for the AKEL-backed independent Greek Cypriot presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, Yeniduzen reported on Tuesday.

CTP Chairman Tufan Erhürman, Secretary General Asım Akansoy and Foreign Relations Secretary Fikri Toros were present at the reception.

The former UN ambassador and chief negotiator in the Cyprus talks Andreas Mavroyiannis, was accompanied by AKEL’s Panos Parras and Marios Manoli.

During the meeting, they discussed the Cyprus problem and current issues.

The Greek Cypriot presidential elections are due to be held on 5 February, 2023.

Yeniduzen