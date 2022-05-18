Wednesday, 18 May 2022

The protest march organised by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) begins today at the Yonca Junction at the entrance of Ercan Airport and heads toward Kuğulu Park in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reported.

The theme of the march is “no to poverty, the migration of young people, [external] interventions and poverty“. After a rally at Kuğulu Park, they will march to the Assembly building and then onto the Prime Ministry.

The Chairman of the CTP Tufan Erhürman made a statement to the press before setting off, saying that even the deputies who will say ‘yes’ in the vote of confidence to be held at the assembly today, do not trust the UBP-DP-YDP government that is to be formed.

The CTP has been boycotting parliament in protest about the three changes of coalition government in the past weeks and about how they had been managed.

Emphasising that the CTP can no longer remain silent, Erhürman said, “With this action, we say no to the abolition of our will, to poverty and to the migration of our children“.

Noting the symbolism of the starting point of their march, the Yonca Junction at the entrance of Ercan Airport, Erhürman pointed out that this place is not just where the younger generation begin their migration abroad but also represents the future of civilised living.

Kibris Postasi