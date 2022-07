Sunday, 31 July, 2022

A man arrested at Ercan Airport over a week ago for suspected money laundering has been remanded in custody for a further seven days pending more investigation.

The suspect only identified as YKT was discovered bringing 500,000 Euros in his hand luggage. This was the second time he had been stopped at the airport.

On a previous occasion he had 600,000 Euros in his luggage at Ercan Airport, claiming it was cash for a friend’s house purchase.

Kibris Postasi