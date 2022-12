Thursday, 8 December 2022

Fuel prices will be reduced by midnight tonight, the Ministry of Economy and Energy has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

The price per litre of unleaded petrol 95 octane will fall from 20.50 TL to 18.50 TL and 98 octane down from 20.81 TL to 18.81 TL.

Eurodiesel will decrease from 22.73 TL per litre to 21.43 TL.

Paraffin down from 22.60 per litre to 21.30 TL.

The new prices come into effect as of midnight tonight.

Kibris Postasi