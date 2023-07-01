Saturday, 1 July 2023

A cyclist has died in hospital after being hit by a car on the Famagusta-Nicosia main road on Friday, Yeniduzen reports.

The man who died has been named as Cemal Karadağ (48). He was cycling in the left-hand lane of the Famagusta-Nicosia main road at around 12.50 on Friday, when he was struck by a car driven by Elena Krasulina (42) in front of Kale Boya paint shop near Aslanköy

Mr Karadağ was seriously injured and taken to Nicosia State Hospital. However, he died there despite all attempts to save him.

The driver of the car, Elena Krasulina, was arrested.

Yeniduzen