A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver in Nicosia.

The accident occurred on Near East Boulevard at around 00.30 hours, BRT reported. A saloon car driven by Zamir Dereseven who was over the legal limit, veered towards the curb while cornering. His vehicle struck the rear of a bicycle being ridden by Teomel Telek who was travelling in the same direction. Tests found 84 mg of alcohol in the saloon driver’s system.

Mr Telek was seriously injured and taken to Nicosia State Hospital, but despite all interventions, he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car has been arrested and the police are continuing with their investigation.

BRTK