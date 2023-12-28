A cyclist died after being hit by a motorist driving under the influence of alcohol in Nicosia last night, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident took place on Osman Örek Street in Nicosia at around 11.45 pm when Hüseyin Bal (25) was driving, without a licence and under the influence of 98 mg/cl of alcohol.

He struck Gabriel Kasongo (25) who was travelling in the same direction.

Mr. Kasongo was seriously injured in the accident and taken to Nicosia State Hospital. However, despite all attempts to save his life, he died.

The driver of the vehicle, Hüseyin Bal, was arrested.

A police investigation into that accident is under way.

Yeniduzen