Monday, 13 June 2022

A 48-year-old cyclist who was struck by a car while riding on 15 August Boulevard in Famagusta on Saturday evening, has died, Kibris Postasi reported.

Ahmet Serin (48) was taken to Famagusta State Hospital, but despite all efforts to save him, he died on Sunday evening.

The driver of the vehicle, Damla Nailer (35) is helping the police with their inquiries into the accident.

Kibris Postasi