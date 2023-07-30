Sunday 30 July 2023

President ErsinTatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, together paid a visit to the Missing Persons Committee’s (CMP) Anthropology Laboratory last week, BRT reports.

They called on anyone who might have information about the fate of those people who disappeared in Cyprus during the inter-communal fighting, to come forward.

After his visit to the CMP Anthropology Laboratory, President Tatar spoke about the CMP’s work. He stated that the subject of missing persons is a humanitarian issue and that he appreciated the excellent work carried out by the CMP.

“I hope that more missing persons will be found in time. This will relieve the pain of families“, he said. Pointing to a 91-year-old missing person who asked for help in finding his wife who disappeared in 1963, Tatar said, “This is the source of great pain“.

Tatar said that he had a special link to the work of the CMP because his father, Rüstem Tatar, served as the Turkish Cypriot Representative of the Missing Persons Committee, under the auspices of the UN from 1984 to 2005.

Greek Cypriot leader Christodoulides said, “The issue of disappearances is a humanitarian issue, it doesn’t matter whether they are Turkish Cypriots or Greek Cypriots“. He added that both he and Tatar would do all they could to support the work of the CMP.

BRTK