Sunday, 5 March 2023

Newly-established Cyprus Airways will make its first flight on April 16, Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı has announced.

Arıklı said on social media, “Welcome to Cyprus Airlines (FLY KHY). It will follow, I hope.

“Congratulations to our people regarding Cyprus Airlines (Fly KHY), which will launch at Ercan Airport on March 13 and make its first flight on April 16.

“I hope it will come back…”

Yeniduzen