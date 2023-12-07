Thursday, 7 December 2023

In order to overcome the impasse in the Cyprus peace process before it is too late, it is essential to return to the only legitimate basis for negotiations which is the United Nations, CTP deputy Fikri Toros said, Yeniduzen reports.

Toros, who is the Secretary for Foreign Relations for the CTP was giving a speech at the ‘Turkish Cypriots and EU – Perspectives on the Reunification of Cyprus’ panel at the European Parliament yesterday. He pointed out that it should never be forgotten that it is essential to unite and maintain integrity for the long-awaited permanent peace and true democracy in the shared homeland.

Toros said, “Our Cyprus is too small to be divided, but large enough to accommodate all societies in peace!

“The Cyprus peace process has reached the deepest impasse in its history. Following the inconclusive results of the 2004 Annan Plan, the 2008 Talat-Christofias negotiations and the multilateral Cyprus Conferences held in Switzerland in the first half of 2017, the Cyprus peace process has entered the deepest impasse in its history.

“As the inter-communal political conflict enters its 60th year, the division on our Island continues to deepen and the reunification of our common homeland under a federal roof maintains its increasing urgency. The continuation of the political problem is the main source of nourishment of the status quo. The status quo is never static.

“The war that flared up again in Israel on October 7 and continues to cause tragic losses is the latest confirmation of this fact. In the case of Cyprus, the unresolved problem extends to new dimensions. Naturally, this not only deepens the ongoing division on the Island and imprisons the future of the Cypriot communities in uncertainty, but also makes the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean more complicated”.

