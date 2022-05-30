Monday, 30 May 2022

A fire which broke out in Geçitköy last Friday, burning over 700 acres of land and three houses, was caused by damaged overhead power cables, a statement by Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kib-Tek) said, Yeniduzen reported.

The statement went on to say that, according to eyewitnesses, a refuse truck had damaged overhead transmission lines, which led to sparking and the outbreak of fire.

“ We have seen the signs confirming the truck incident, which is the subject of our investigation with our technical teams at the scene. The information obtained has also been shared with our Police Department, and we wish everyone to pay the utmost attention to prevent a recurrence of the disaster”, the statement concluded.

Yeniduzen