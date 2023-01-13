Friday, 13 January 2023

The 11th anniversary of the death of the founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş was commemorated in a message published by Minster of the Interior Ziya Öztürkler, Kibris Postasi reports.

Minister Öztürkler said the following in his message:

“The founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, who we lost on January 13, 2012, who devoted his life to the struggle for the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people, was one of the most important leaders of our national cause. Denktaş was a special and unforgettable leader with strong character traits, who continued to live in the hearts of the Turkish Cypriots, and who left his mark on history.

“The struggle, ideas and ideals of our founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, who has devoted his life to the struggle for existence and freedom of the Turkish Cypriots, and who has outstanding leadership qualities, will continue to live and be kept alive by us. Our founding President Denktaş is a rare leader who has earned the respect and trust of not only the Turkish Cypriots but also the entire Turkish world with the struggle he left behind.

“In our struggle for freedom and existence, Dr. Denktaş, who took over from Küçük, became a pioneer in the establishment of the TRNC with his determined stance in the national cause, and played an important role in the freedom, security and attainment of a sovereign and independent state for our people. We will continue to defend our national cause in the best way, by strengthening our state, which he has entrusted to us, and by protecting our sovereignty.

“Denktaş’s sacrifices, determination to struggle and devotion to the national cause, his belief in his people, and his ideas will continue to shed light and guide us.

“With these feelings and thoughts, I once again commemorate our Founding President, Rauf Raif Denktaş, with respect, longing and gratitude on the 11th anniversary of his passing, and I wish him God’s mercy”.

Kibris Postasi