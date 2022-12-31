Saturday, 31 December 2022

A commemoration event was held at the Nicosia Cemetery on the 1st anniversary of the death of Turkish Cypriot mountaineer Birkan Uzun, who died in a skiing accident in the USA, Kibris Postasi reports.

President Ersin Tatar , President of the Assembly of the Republic Zorlu Töre and many ministers and officials attended.

In a statement made by the Parliamentary Press Office, Töre said that “One year ago, Birkan Uzun, while giving his life at the summit, did not drop the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus flag and planted it on the summit“.

Saying that this is the real definition of heroism, Töre noted that “Heroism is not going back and forward and planting the flag at the top.

“Long achieved, such a proud success that perhaps none of us could achieve,” Töre said.

“Birkan Uzun’s soul will always be happy“, Töre said, “We will always remember him with prayers and as a national hero“.

Töre stated that “Turkish Cypriot youth should always aim for the summit by taking Birkan Uzun as an example”.

Kibris Postasi