Tuesday, 9 October

The body of Steven Michael Kentish, 69, a resident of Kalecik, was discovered at around 11.30am on Monday, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the statement made by the Police Press Officer’s Office, it was said that Mr. Kentish was found dead in the residence where he was staying at around 11.30 yesterday.

A post-mortem examination determined that the cause of death was “heart failure and heart attack”.

The police investigation continues.