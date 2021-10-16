December 26 has been suggested for early elections, following the coalition government’s resignation, Yeniduzen reported.

An extraordinary session of parliament could not be held on Tuesday because there were not enough MPs to make up a quorum. Since which time, there has been activity behind the scenes.

Chairman of the YDP Erhan Arıklı told Yeniduzen that he had met informally with opposition party leaders and had proposed 26 December as an early election date.

General Secretary of the CTP Erdoğan Sorakın said that he wanted early elections to be held within 60 days after the election decision was taken by Parliament, and emphasised that the proposed date should be discussed and decided by the Legal Political Affairs Foreign Relations Committee.

