Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases, which convened following the increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, has produced a series of decisions regarding protecting the vulnerable against this disease, Yeniduzen reports.

People in the at risk group are asked to test and consult their doctors in order to receive their treatment as soon as possible. It was also emphasised that indoor areas should be ventilated frequently.

The decisions published in the Official Gazette are as follows: People with upper respiratory tract complaints should wear masks.

People in the at risk group (people over the age of 65, people with underlying lung, kidney neurological diseases, people who use drugs that suppress the immune system for a long time, diabetic patients, HIV patients, children under the age of 5) should apply to their doctors in order to test for upper respiratory tract infection and receive treatment as soon as possible.

Patients with upper respiratory tract complaints who have been examined by a doctor should be informed of the results as soon as possible.

Indoor areas should be ventilated frequently (classrooms, restaurants, gyms and similar places).

Personal hygiene rules should be observed.

Laboratory diagnostic tests (Covid-19, other viral tests, etc.) used in the country with the recommendation of the Laboratory Committee must have CE-IVD certificate.

Yeniduzen