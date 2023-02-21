Tuesday, 21 February 2023

The decree which came into force to deduct a percentage of money from salaries in the public and private sectors to aid the earthquake victims in Turkey, has been revoked, BRT reports.

On Monday, 14 unions filed a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court to have the law annulled. They said that there were cooperatives working to collect money to aid the victims of the earthquakes which occurred on Monday 6 February.

They also complained that the decree had been put into force by the council of ministers without any debate in parliament.

The decision to repeal the regulation was published in the Official Gazette.

BRTK