Deliveries to K-PET petrol stations of Euro Diesel and 98 Octane petrol have begun, Yeniduzen reported.

A member of the Petroleum Association Board of Directors Cemil Edenay, told Yeniduzen that delivery of 95 octane petrol will begin on Friday.

Rationing of diesel at the pumps has been lifted, he said and some petrol stations are beginning to remove their “No Petrol” signs.

