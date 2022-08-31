Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Motorists, tradespeople and politicians are calling for the introduction of a new border crossing in Nicosia as congestion at the main border checkpoint at Metehan/Kermia has become intolerable, Yeniduzen reports.

The ever-decreasing Turkish Lira has drawn many Greek Cypriots to cross the borders from the south where their Euros purchase cheaper goods and fuel.

According to Yeniduzen, data from the Ministry of Tourism, shows that in the period between January-July, there were 3.5 million crossings from the south to the north.

Cabinet minister heading the committee regulating border checkpoints, Resmi Canaltay said that there were no current moves to open a new border crossing yet. She said that there was a feasibility study underway, and in the meanwhile, she was looking to appoint 27 new border guards to cover all border checkpoints to speed up the flow of traffic.

She said that work to ease the flow had speeded up adding that “It seems that the works will end in a month and a half, and there will be relief. If the staff is hired as soon as possible, the northern side will be relieved. It may not be enough for the north to make an effort for this relief. Work should also be carried out in the south, only then will the mutual crossings be eased”.

The head of the UBP Nicosia district Sadık Gardiyanoğlu noted that various work is being carried out in the north. However, he also blamed the south for not cooperating in this matter.

Meanwhile, among the many critics such as CTP Secretary General Erdoğan Sorakın, said that his party had been pointing out the problem for a long time. He emphasised that it was important to open up the Famagusta, Paphos and Akıncılar border gates.

Sorakın said, “We constantly state that facilitating transitions, as well as opening new gates, will provide benefits in many areas such as improving relations between the two communities, socio-cultural or economic relations.”

Chairman of the Chamber of Craftsmen and Craftsmen, Mehmet Ali Ardıç, pointed to the urgent need to open more vehicle crossing points at several points, especially Nicosia.

“The more convenient a transition point is provided to people, the more beneficial it will be for both tradesmen and society”, he said.

Yeniduzen