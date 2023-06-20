Tuesday, 20 June 2023

The fire which broke out in the buffer zone close to the Derinya checkpoint last Saturday has highlighted the problems created by the buffer zone, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Phileleftheros, the Mayor of Derinya Andros Karayannis, stated that the land in the buffer zone had become inaccessible because of dense vegetation. Thus hampering firefighters trying to extinguish the fire. Another problem is that there are marked minefields and barbed wire.

According to the newspaper report, Karayannis demanded that the authorities deal with this issue and provide training for personnel in local administrations, noting that the Ministry of Interior and Finance should understand that it is essential to train personnel who can intervene in such cases due to climate change and severe weather events.

Rural municipalities have requested financing from the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Interior for the delineation of areas at high risk of fire, following which, they received a positive response.

Kibris Postasi