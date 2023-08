Saturday, 5 August 2023

The Derinya border checkpoint will be closed between 7pm and 11pm this evening because of a commemoration event to be held by Greek Cypriots at the border crossing, Kibris Postasi reports.

Greek Cypriot activists will gather to commemorate the deaths of two Greek Cypriots, Solomos Solomou and Tasos Isaak, who died in separate incidents while protesting against the partition of the island.

The public is asked to use the Akyar crossing point instead.

