Friday, 20 May 2022

The problem experienced by Turkish Cypriots wishing to cross to the south via the Derinya border checkpoint has been resolved, Yeniduzen has reported.

As of this morning, normal crossing via Derinya was resumed after the issue was dealt with by the Peace Corps. It was said that a lack of personnel manning the checkpoint had led to the problem.

Greek Cypriots and third country citizens did not encounter this problem when crossing to the south via Derinya, it was reported.

Yeniduzen