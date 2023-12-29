A section of road from the Dörtyol junction on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road has been closed this morning after a lorry overturned.

According to the statement made by the Police Press Officer, the road heading towards Famagusta is closed to traffic flow starting from the Dörtyol junction, while alternative routes to Famagusta will be provided from the village roads in Türkmenköy-Güvercinlik-Köprülü-Çayönü starting from the Dörtyol junction until the vehicle has been removed.

The police have warned drivers using the detours in question to drive slowly and carefully and to obey police traffic signs.

Yeniduzen