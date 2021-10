Eurodiesel has been delivered to petrol stations this morning, while 95 Octane unleaded petrol will be rationed for the time being, President of the Cyprus Turkish Petroleum Association, Levent Çağdal said, Yeniduzen reported

Long queues began forming two days ago at petrol stations across the country after Cyprus Turkish Petroleum (K-PET) and Altınbaş Petrol (ALPET) stopped supplying fuel to garages.

