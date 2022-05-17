LGC News logo

Dinner Held For Former Negotiator Mavroyiannis

  • 8:38 am

North Cyprus News - Mavroyiannis Farewell Dinner

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 

 President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, gave a farewell dinner jointly with UN Peacekeeping Force Mission Chief Colin Stewart for Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, who has resigned his post, Kibris Postasi reported.

Also present at the dinner were Menelaos Menelaou, who has been appointed as the new Greek Cypriot negotiator, Güneş Onar, Confidence Building Measures and Bilateral Technical Committees Coordinator, Greek Cypriot Technical Committees Coordinator Adrianos Kyriakides, UN Peacekeeping Senior Advisor Aderemi Adekoya and UN Officer Sherry Holbrook.

Elsewhere, it was reported that Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by AKEL, intends to run for president in the Greek Cypriot presidential elections to be held in February, 2023.

Kibris Postasi

