Friday, 23 September 2022

Turkish President Erdoğan has said that he would be pleased if there were direct flights from Russia to Ercan Airport in North Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports.

Answering questions put by journalists at the Turkevi in ​​New York at the end of his visit to New York where he attended the NATO General Assembly, he said that he had touched on the subject of North Cyprus when he met with Russian President Putin.

“I have always discussed this issue with him. We have always reiterated and expressed our rightful struggle in Cyprus to all the leaders we have hosted or visited in our country, and that the issue should be resolved in a just and permanent way”, Erdoğan said,

Pointing to the great economical advantages to be had from Russian tourists, he said, “Tourism is one of the most important income sources of the TRNC. I believe that such a flow in tourism to the TRNC will lead to a serious leap economically.

“It is already a country with a very good infrastructure for tourism. Hopefully, the results to be obtained in this regard will carry the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus much further. I hope that with the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the coming period, a very different future awaits there”.

Yeniduzen