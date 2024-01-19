President Ersin Tatar who is visiting Trabzon on the Black Sea coast in northeastern Turkey, has announced that there will be direct flights between North Cyprus and Trabzon at the beginning of March, Kibris Postasi reports.

Tatar also pointed out the importance of direct flights from TRNC to Trabzon, noting that direct flights will begin as of March.

Speaking at a press conference in Trabzon, Tatar stated that he was pleased to be there and expressed his appreciation for the hospitality he had received.

He said that Trabzon is an important and valuable city to the TRNC. Tatar said that there were many citizens from Trabzon who had settled in the TRNC after 1974.

Tatar noted that there are nearly 30,000 citizens from Trabzon in the TRNC and that this number is increasing with relatives living here and that efforts are being made to strengthen and develop the ancient ties between them.

Kibris Postasi