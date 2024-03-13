Meray Dürüst has been removed as Director of Ministry of Labour and Social Security while she is on bail awaiting trial in the context of the ‘Fake Diploma Investigation’ at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KTSÜ), Yeniduzen reports.

She will return to her duty as a civil servant at the Güzelyurt District Governorate. This information was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Sadık Gardiyanoğlu, during his appearance on Gökhan Altıner’s programme broadcast by Kibris Postasi.

Gardiyanoğlu stated that individuals appointed by a tripartite decree return to their previous positions if they are removed from their current positions, citing Dürüst’s return to civil service in this context.

Meanwhile, the leader of the People’s Party, Kudret Özersay, announced this morning that his party has applied to the Public Service Commission and demanded that senior public officials such as registrars, directors, and similar positions who are subject to police investigation according to the Public Servants Law be immediately suspended from public service.

Özersay stated, “Currently, those who are under police investigation have only been removed from their senior management positions but are still being kept in public service, whereas this situation creates a problem in the public service as stated in the Law.

“In summary, instead of temporarily suspending them from public service, they have actually been given special treatment, but we believe that the Public Service Commission will fulfil the requirements of the law and will not allow this, and we will not let this issue go“.

There were some allegations circulating that Dürüst would be appointed as the District Governor of Güzelyurt.

Following her removal from the position of Ministry Director at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security last week as part of the fake diploma investigation, Meray Dürüst has been replaced by Naciye Berna Bayır. According to the tripartite decree published in the Official Gazette, Bayır will take office at the beginning of the week.

Meray Dürüst was arrested on charges of “Inciting the Preparation of Fake Documents” and “Circulating Fake Official Documents”, and the police had announced that it was determined that the grades marked as “FF” had been altered by individuals who were not educational staff at the school.

Yeniduzen