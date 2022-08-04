Thursday, 4 August, 2022

The government is holding talks with a number of Turkish companies with the aim of establishing a flagship airline, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı said, Kibris Postasi reported.

The state will not provide any capital, the transport minister said, “We will make an agreement with a company that will provide the capital“, Arıklı said

He added, “This will be my most important project“.

New Terminal Building at Ercan Airport

Arıklı, also spoke about the construction work for the new terminal at Ercan Airport. He said that the airport building was physically finished adding, “We need to complete our technical equipment and supply electricity from Meriç to the airport“.

He underlined that Ercan Airport was a significant source of income for the state.

“When we move to the new airport, our revenues will increase even more“, Arıklı said.

Kibris Postasi