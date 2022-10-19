Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Passengers on AnadoluJet flights between London and Ercan will no longer need to disembark in Turkey for security checks from 31 October, 2022, T-Vine has reported.

According to a report in T-Vine, passengers on night flights from London Stansted to Ercan Airport in North Cyprus will be permitted to remain on the aircraft when it lands at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul.

The disembarkation rule was introduced by the British government in 2017 for all flights between the UK and Ercan in a bid to increase security measures.

This new initiative will be welcomed by disabled passengers and those with small children. Travel times will also be reduced.

A spokesperson for travel agent Diplomat Travel told T-Vine: “We welcome this decision by AnadoluJet. Lots of people had wanted a return to touchdown flights. It means passengers don’t have to waste time changing [aircraft in Turkiye], which is especially bad in the big Istanbul Airport, where there is lots of walking”.

T-Vine