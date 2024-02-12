Mobile phone users in some regions of North Cyprus will have noticed interruptions to the phone service this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

Comments about the disruption to service have been made on social media.

The issue has affected both mobile phone service providers. It is understood that the outages are being caused by technical infrastructure work.

Minister of Transport Erhan Arıklı said that both operators carried out infrastructure works for 4G and 4.5G on the towers and that the outages were temporary.

He noted that the outages will continue for a while in some regions.

Yeniduzen