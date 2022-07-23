Saturday, 23 July, 2022

In the last four months, there have been 38 sudden deaths in North Cyprus which should be investigated, a doctor has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

Dr. Nurçin İncirli, who is a physician at the Cengiz Topel Hospital posted the following on social media: “As a physician and a mother, I am very worried; these people died suddenly and most of them at home. Doesn’t this subject deserve study?“

She went on to say that the diet of the people who died suddenly should be investigated.

Sudden deaths are not normal and should not be accepted as such, Dr. İncirli stated, adding that she intended to write to the Ministry of Health and ask them to initiate a study into the causes of this phenomenon.

She also listed the names and ages of the 38 people, some of them notably young, who had died suddenly.

