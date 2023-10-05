Thursday, 5 October 2023

Another doctor (H.U.) who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with prescription fraud, has appeared at a court in Nicosia.

As part of the investigation, three more people, two doctors and a pharmacist, were arrested yesterday.

One of the suspects in question will appear in court in Nicosia and two in Famagusta.

Meanwhile, four other suspects who were detained within the scope of the investigation are expected to be brought to court in Güzelyurt today with a request for bail.

So far, 23 people have been arrested in connection with prescription fraud, 11 of whom have been released on bail pending trial.

The police investigation into the fraud continues.

Yeniduzen