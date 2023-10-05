Thursday, 5 October 2023

A doctor who was arrested yesterday in connection with the police investigation in prescription fraud, appeared court in Nicosia today, Yeniduzen reports.

Giving evidence to the court, the police said that the suspect, Dr H.U., had been arrested following the discovery of a number of bin bags containing prescription drugs which were dumped near the water tank in the Akdağ area of ​​Türkeli village.

Police stated that during the search of the suspect’s clinic, five prescriptions and digital devices written for the pharmacy belonging to HK, who had been arrested in connection with the drugs found in Türkeli, were found.

The police noted that 20 statements were taken within the scope of the investigation, and 18 of them stated that they were not aware of the prescriptions written in their names or that they had taken some of the prescribed drugs.

The police stated that the suspect had written 9,687 prescriptions in the last eight months, and 1,901 of these prescriptions were determined to be written for the pharmacy belonging to HK.

The police requested that the suspect be detained for another 24 hours while the investigation continues. The court ordered the suspect to be detained in police custody for a further day.

Yeniduzen