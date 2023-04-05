Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The Cyprus Turkish Physicians Union (TIP-İŞ) is holding a three-hour warning strike in all public hospitals and health centres across the country, Yeniduzen reports.

This action is being held in protest against the ongoing shortage of drugs and other problems at public health centres.

A statement issued by the union said that emergency services and emergency surgeries, oncology, hemodyalisis, the thalassaemia centre, inpatient and intensive care services will not be included in the action, which will continue until noon today.

Yeniduzen