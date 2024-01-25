LGC News logo

Documentary About Kyrenia to be Made

North Cyprus News - Kyrenia Castle

A documentary film is to be made about Kyrenia using a narrative through the eyes of those who were born there, and those who live and work there now, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kyrenia municipality has initiated the project. The documentary, the making of which was initiated by Kyrenia municipality, will cover various aspects, from Kyrenia’s businesses to its historical values, and from individuals living in Kyrenia to its festivals. It will explore Kyrenia’s villages and the Turkish Quarter, featuring prominent figures who have influenced the city and those names engraved in the city’s memory.

The documentary is expected to last for 90 minutes and will be broadcast during the 2024 Kyrenia Festival.

Filming is scheduled to begin in February.

Kibris Postasi

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ad Blocker Detected

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by whitelisting our website in your ad blocker.