A documentary film is to be made about Kyrenia using a narrative through the eyes of those who were born there, and those who live and work there now, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kyrenia municipality has initiated the project. The documentary, the making of which was initiated by Kyrenia municipality, will cover various aspects, from Kyrenia’s businesses to its historical values, and from individuals living in Kyrenia to its festivals. It will explore Kyrenia’s villages and the Turkish Quarter, featuring prominent figures who have influenced the city and those names engraved in the city’s memory.

The documentary is expected to last for 90 minutes and will be broadcast during the 2024 Kyrenia Festival.

Filming is scheduled to begin in February.

Kibris Postasi