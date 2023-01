Thursday, 26 January 2023

The price of 10 kilogram domestic bottled gas was increased by 15 TL to 255 TL from today, Yeniduzen reports.

That price including VAT cannot be exceeded. Meanwhile smaller bottled gas cylinders may not be sold for more than 25.50 TL including VAT.

The time the cost of domestic bottled gas was increased was on 17 November 2022.

Yeniduzen