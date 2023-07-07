Friday, 7 July 2023

Kib-Tek employees cannot be held responsible for problems regarding power supply which will be experienced tomorrow, head of the electrical workers’ union El-Sen, Çağlayan Cesurer, said, Yeniduzen reports.

In a post on social media, the union leader blamed lack of management at Kib-Tek and failure to maintain generators for causing the power cuts. He said the following:

“Employees will not be responsible for the problems to be experienced as of tomorrow as a result of the problems experienced in the Teknecik generation power plants, the maintenance not done, the power cuts, the failure to transfer the operation of the mobile power plants to Kıb-Tek and the decisions taken by the senior officials of El-Sen due to non-existent management”.

Yeniduzen