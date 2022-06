Thursday, 9 June 2022

The value of the Turkish lira continues to depreciate, Yeniduzen reported.

This morning the market opened with the US dollar buying at 17.15 TL and selling at 17.28 TL. Sterling was buying at 21.45 TL and selling at 21.65. While the Euro was buying at 18.37 TL and selling at 18.54 TL.

Yeniduzen