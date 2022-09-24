Saturday, 24 September 2022

The government has sent two draft bills to parliament, one of which enables TRNC citizens to use the local casinos, Yeniduzen reports.

To date, it has been illegal for TRNC citizens to gamble at the casinos.

CTP Deputy Erkut Şahali, posting on social media account, stated that the government has taken steps to open the doors of the casinos to TRNC citizens.

Şahali noted that the UBP-DP-YDP government that the other bill was to reduce the Gaming Services Tax from 10% to 5%.

Yeniduzen