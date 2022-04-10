Sunday, 10 April 2022

A draft law has been approved for the testing of motorists for drug use as well as alcohol, Yeniduzen reported.

The Draft Law on Road Safety, which was approved by the government and sent to the Parliament’s agenda, was published by the Minister of Parliament in the Official Gazette and presented to the public.

Opinions and suggestions regarding the draft will be submitted to the Speaker of the Assembly in writing within twenty days.

According to its general rationale, the Draft Road Safety Law regulates drug tests in traffic due to the prevalence of drug related crimes alongside drink driving incidents.

The bill regulates drug tests in traffic and the application of necessary penal sanctions to those who are found guilty of driving under the influence of drugs.

Yeniduzen