A man arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident which took place in the early hours of this morning in Nicosia, has been remanded in custody for a further two days, Yeniduzen reported.

According to police testimony at court, the driver named as Goodluck Osakpolor Ogbebor, was driving on Near East Boulevard towards Fazıl Küçük Street at around 2am this morning and lost control of his vehicle. His car struck the curb and rolled over.

His passenger, Nigerian national Odion Maureen Paulinu Solay (36), died instantly. Two other passengers, Michel Uyiose and Toyin Ogunfeyimi and the driver were taken for treatment at Nicosia State Hospital and later discharged.

Yeniduzen