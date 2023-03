Tuesday, 7 March 2023

A man was seriously injured and died later on in hospital after a garbage truck collided with his car.

The accident occurred on the Ercan-Gaziköy main road at around 8 am this morning, when the car driven by Sadık Özcan Topkayalı (53) was struck by a garbage truck making a careless right turn into a secondary road.

Mr Topkayalı, who was seriously injured, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital, but despite all medical interventions, died later on.

Kibris Postasi