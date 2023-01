Wednesday, 18 January 2023

A man is in intensive care after he lost control of his vehicle on the Famagusta-Iskele main road, Yeniduzen reports.

Tahsin Tilki (26) was driving towards Iskele when he lost control of his steering near the Salamis Bay Hotel roundabout at around 3am this morning.

His car hit an advertising sign, wrecking his vehicle and seriously injuring him.

He was taken to Famagusta State Hospital where he remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

Yeniduzen