A motorist was injured after he lost control of his vehicle through careless driving on Sht. Ecvet Yusuf Street in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reported.

27-year-old Ramadan Esmeri, sustained injuries after his car hit the pavement and then a pole carrying power lines and its guy line, bringing his car to a halt.

His vehicle caught fire but firemen extinguished the flames.

The driver was taken to Nicosia State Hospital for treatment and is currently under observation.

